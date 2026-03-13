The Premier League returns this weekend after more than a week away, and with it, title battles in fantasy leagues around the world resume.

We have reached the business end of the 2025/26 campaign, which means every decision a manager makes carries extra weight.

Whether you are looking for short-term fixes or a value pick to carry you through until the final day, that's where we come in...

Radio Times brings you our top FPL tips for GW30 in 2025/26.

Fantasy Premier League tips GW30

DEF: Adrien Truffert (BOU, £4.6m, 2.5 per cent)

Adrien Truffert must be one of the most undervalued defenders in FPL right now. The 24-year-old has been a mainstay in a Bournemouth side that have rediscovered their mojo in recent months.

The Frenchman works tirelessly defensively and is no stranger to flooding forward either – such is the life of a full-back under Andoni Iraola – and he should spend plenty of time in the final third against Burnley.

His points return speaks for itself but still, less than 3% of players seem to have cottoned on.

Fulham's Alex Iwobi and Harry Wilson. (Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

MID: Alex Iwobi (FUL, £6.4m, 2.2 per cent)

Alex Iwobi has had a quietly excellent season and is often overlooked for midfield colleague Harry Wilson but going against the grain is no bad thing at this point in the season.

The West Londoners play Nottingham Forest and Burnley in their next two games, which means plenty of attacking opportunities and potentially clean sheets as well.

FOR: Hugo Ekitike (LIV, £9.1m, 34.1 per cent)

Now, admittedly, picking a Liverpool striker against a team in freefall is hardly groundbreaking. Sometimes, however, the obvious choice is the right one and going for Hugo Ekitike against Spurs certainly falls into that camp.

While Liverpool remain a little unconvincing, the Frenchman has been a consistent bright spot for the Reds and it would be no surprise to see him back in the goals at Anfield on Sunday.

