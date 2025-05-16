Their previous two FA Cup final appearances have ended in disappointment and Oliver Glasner's side will hope it is third time lucky as they look to defy the odds against Pep Guardiola's superstars.

This weekend will be Man City's 21st appearance at Wembley under the Spanish coach, who has won everything there is to win during his time at the Etihad, but this visit means more as they look to salvage a disappointing season.

Both managers will hope to have their full array of weapons to choose from as they tool up for Saturday's showdown, but what is the latest in terms of injuries?

FA Cup final team news

Oliver Glasner has delivered some good news to those of a Crystal Palace persuasion as he has everybody, bar confirmed absentees Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucouré, fit for Saturday's final.

Given the Eagles were sweating on the fitness of rising midfield star Adam Wharton, that is a huge boost, and the Palace boss he has some "tough decisions to make" ahead of kick-off at Wembley.

Man City do have injury concerns. John Stones, who has been absent since February, and Nathan Aké, missing since March, are both sidelined to limit Guardiola's options at the back.

A hamstring issue kept Oscar Bobb out of last weekend's trip to Southampton and the Spanish coach may be reluctant to risk the 21-year-old, who only returned from a long term injury in April.

Star striker Erling Haaland is expected to lead the line after making his first start since returning from injury against the Saints, but Man City may go into the final without Ederson between the sticks as Guardiola is expected to trust backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega at Wembley.

Though the Spanish coach has teased that Rodri could be part of the squad for Saturday, it would seem madness for him to play any significant part given the severity of his injury and his importance to the side moving forward.

FA Cup final predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Sar, Eze; Mateta

Man City: Ortega; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Silva, Kovacic; Marmoush, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland

