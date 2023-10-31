Exeter beat Premier League side Luton Town in the third round, with Demetri Mitchell's 83rd minute goal proving the winner.

However, Gary Caldwell's men have struggled in the league recently, with The Grecians losing five of their last six games.

Middlesbrough, who won the competition back in 2004 after beating Bolton 2-1 in the final at the Millennium Stadium, started their Championship season slowly, but they've found form in recent weeks.

Michael Carrick's side, who beat Bradford in the last round of the Carabao Cup, were on a seven game winning run prior to their disappointing home defeat against Stoke on Saturday afternoon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Exeter v Middlesbrough on TV and online.

When is Exeter v Middlesbrough?

Exeter v Middlesbrough will take place on Tuesday 31st October 2023.

Exeter v Middlesbrough kick-off time

Exeter v Middlesbrough will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Exeter v Middlesbrough on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

Is there an Exeter v Middlesbrough live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Listen to Exeter v Middlesbrough on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Exeter v Middlesbrough odds

