Everton and Sunderland face off in an all-Premier League tie in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Ad

The Toffees enjoyed some magic moments in the competition at Goodison Park and will hope to make a winning start at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup during David Moyes's first stint and the Scot may fancy his side's chances of a cup run after Crystal Palace and Newcastle's exploits last term.

Sunderland have proven a tough team to beat in their first season back in the Premier League, which should make them well-suited to knockout football.

But with a host of key players still absent due to AFCON 2025, Regis Le Bris faces some tough selection calls for the trip to Merseyside.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Sunderland on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Everton v Sunderland?

Everton v Sunderland will take place on Saturday 10th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Sunderland kick-off time

Everton v Sunderland will kick off at 12:15pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Everton v Sunderland on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 5 from 12:10pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Everton v Sunderland online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Everton v Sunderland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 or talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Everton v Sunderland odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Everton (9/10) Draw (5/2) Sunderland (3/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.