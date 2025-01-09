Last Saturday's dismal 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth was Everton's 11th blank of a dismal campaign, and Sean Dyche could pay the price with his job if his side are dumped out of the cup by Peterborough.

The Posh, who will be without star man Kwame Poku, stuck four goals past each of Newport County and Notts County to progress to the third round of this season's FA Cup.

It has, otherwise, been a challenging league campaign for Peterborough, and last Saturday's defeat at Wrexham made it five games since Darren Ferguson's side tasted victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Peterborough on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Everton v Peterborough?

Everton v Peterborough will take place on Thursday 9th January 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Peterborough kick-off time

Everton v Peterborough will kick off at 7:45pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Everton v Peterborough on?

Fans can tune in to watch Everton v Peterborough for free via BBC iPlayer on smart TVs.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Everton v Peterborough online

You can stream the game live on BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

Listen to Everton v Peterborough on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Everton v Peterborough odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Everton (3/10) Draw (17/4) Peterborough (7/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.