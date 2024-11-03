Chelsea find themselves in second place with Manchester City one point ahead after playing an extra game. The Blues beat City to the WSL title last season based on goal difference but Gareth Taylor's side look their biggest threat once again.

Chelsea, who have also won both of their Champions League group stage games, don't seem to be struggling since Emma Hayes's departure in the summer and they face an Everton side who are yet to win so far this season.

Everton are second bottom on goal difference after drawing two and losing three of their five games. They've scored once and conceded seven to leave on zero points along with West Ham and Aston Villa. The Toffees have pulled off fifth and sixth place finishes since 2021 but they face a fight to stay up this campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Everton v Chelsea?

Everton v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 3rd November 2024.

Everton v Chelsea kick-off time

Everton v Chelsea will kick off at 6:45pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 6pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Everton v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

