Everton punished Newcastle's defensive mistakes on Thursday night and will fancy their chances of doing the same against a Chelsea team that continue to look fragile at the back under Mauricio Pochettino.

It's 12 goals conceded in four games now for the Blues but they've been on a tough recent run, facing Spurs, Man City, Newcastle, Brighton and Man Utd, and are now heading into a kinder festive schedule.

Pochettino and co need to make the most of that but as they're likely to find out on Saturday, there really are no easy games when you're scratching around for form in the Premier League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Everton v Chelsea?

Everton v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 10th December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Chelsea kick-off time

Everton v Chelsea will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Chelsea on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match is shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there an Everton v Chelsea live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

How to watch Everton v Chelsea in the USA

You can watch Everton v Chelsea live on FuboTV at 9am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Everton v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (12/5) Draw (12/5) Chelsea (11/10)*

