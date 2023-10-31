Dyche's men come into the Burnley match full of confidence after their 1-0 victory at West Ham on Sunday afternoon, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal proving the difference.

Everton, who reached the Carabao Cup final back in 1984, will fancy their chances against a Burnley side who haven't got past the fourth round of the competition in the last 10 years.

Burnley were promoted from the Championship last season after Vincent Kompany's team dominated the second division, however, they've struggled in the top flight, with the Clarets winning just one of their 10 games to leave them in 19th.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Everton v Burnley?

Everton v Burnley will take place on Wednesday 1st November 2023.

Everton v Burnley kick-off time

Everton v Burnley will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Burnley on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

How to live stream Everton v Burnley online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Everton v Burnley odds

