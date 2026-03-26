England step up their preparations for World Cup 2026 by hosting Uruguay at Wembley on Friday evening.

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Thomas Tuchel named a 35-strong squad for the March international break and has rested 11 of his regulars for the first game, in a bid to give those fringe players, who still need to lock down a spot, a chance to impress.

That is likely to mean an experimental starting XI in the first of two warm-up matches ahead of this summer's tournament.

Uruguay have proven a tough opponent over the years – with the Three Lions winning just one of their last six games against the visitors, including a costly defeat in the group stages of World Cup 2014.

Led by former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, the South American side will be looking to lay a marker and show they can mix it with one of the teams tipped to challenge for silverware this summer.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Uruguay on TV and online.

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When is England v Uruguay?

England v Uruguay will take place on Friday 27 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Uruguay kick-off time

England v Uruguay will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is England v Uruguay on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

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How to live stream England v Uruguay online

You can live stream the online match via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is England v Uruguay on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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