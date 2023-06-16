It's been a rollercoaster last 12 months for Gareth Southgate's side, who bounced back from those embarrassing defeats to Hungary last summer by capturing the nation's hearts once again in the 2022 World Cup, even though their time in Qatar would ultimately end in yet more major tournament heartbreak.

England's 2022/23 international schedule wraps up at Old Trafford on Monday evening as they host North Macedonia in Euro 2024 Qualifying Group C.

The Three Lions will hope to end their long wait for silverware at Euro 2024 - but they've got to get there first, and a victory against North Macedonia would take them one step closer to securing their place.

The world's 65th-ranked side should not be underestimated, though, as Italy found out all too well in the qualifying play-offs for the 2022 World Cup.

Even so, it would be no surprise to see Southgate shuffle his pack a little as he looks to involve some of those that missed out against Malta on Friday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v North Macedonia on TV and online.

When is England v North Macedonia?

England v North Macedonia will take place on Monday 19th June 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v North Macedonia kick-off time

England v North Macedonia will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is England v North Macedonia on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on Channel 4 from 7pm.

How to live stream England v North Macedonia online

You can also live stream the match via All 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to England v North Macedonia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

England v North Macedonia odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (1/6) Draw (6/1) North Macedonia (16/1)*

