The defending champions return with a fresh look, a young stable of talent but the same continent-conquering specialist Sarina Wiegman at the helm.

It hasn't all been plain sailing for England since the last Euros, but they remain among the cluster of favourites aiming to hoist the trophy in Switzerland this summer.

RadioTimes.com brings you England's potential route to the Women's Euro 2025 final.

Who could England play in the quarter-finals at Women's Euro 2025?

Let's start with an easy one, shall we? If England qualify from Group D, they will encounter a team from Group C: Denmark, Germany, Poland, Sweden.

If England win Group D, they will face the runner-up of Group C. We predict Sweden.

If England finish second in Group D, they will face the winner of Group C. We predict Germany.

Of course, there's every chance England could be squeezed out of the Group of Death at the first opportunity, in which case they will face an early check-out at their hotel.

Who could England play in the semi-finals at Women's Euro 2025?

Should England battle through the quarter-finals, the whole competition would be wide open in terms of who could play in the semi-finals.

Prior to the tournament, we ran two simulators based on the eventualities that England win their group or come second in their group.

Based on the simulator, if England win Group D and their quarter-final, we think they could play Spain.

If England come second in Group D and win their quarter-final, we think they could play Norway.

Who could England play in the Women's Euro 2025 final?

This is where the tournament becomes total guesswork. Assuming our pre-tournament simulator works out precisely as planned, we have two routes.

If England win Group D and reach the final, we predict they could face Germany.

If England come second in Group D and reach the final, we predict they could face Spain.

England's route to the Women's Euro 2025 final

In summary, there are too many variables at this point to accurately predict England's route, but based on our simulations:

If England win Group D: Sweden -> Spain -> Germany

If England come second in Group D: Germany -> Norway -> Spain

Either way, it seems all roads lead to Spain.

