The hosts sit bottom of Group A3 after a defeat to Hungary and a 1-1 draw against Germany – though things could be worse had Harry Kane not converted his late penalty in Munich.

England will never get another crack at the Euro 2020 final but Saturday's Nations League clash against Italy at Molineux does offer them a chance at a little bit of revenge.

Italy, meanwhile, are top of the group as they look to take their mind off missing out on the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Less than a year on from the Euro 2020 final, you'd imagine there will be a fair bit of bite to this one as there was certainly no love lost between the two teams at Wembley last July.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Italy on TV and online.

When is England v Italy?

England v Italy will take place on Saturday 11th June 2022.

What time is kick-off?

England v Italy will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is England v Italy on?

The match will be televised on Channel 4 from 7pm.

How to live stream England v Italy online

You can also live stream the match via All 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

England v Italy team news

England predicted XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Tomori; James, Bellingham, Rice, Trippier; Bowen, Kane, Grealish

Italy predicted XI: Donnarumma; Lorenzo, Bonucci, Bastoni, Spinazzola; Barella, Tonali, Pellegrini; Politano, Raspadori, Zerbin

England v Italy odds

bet365 odds: England (3/4) Draw (5/2) Italy (15/4)*

Our prediction: England v Italy

There may be a few different faces on each side but this is still a rerun of the Euro 2020 final and Gareth Southgate's side will be determined to come out on top this time around.

Southgate has stressed that he's using June's internationals as a chance to try things out for the World Cup but the chance to exact a little bit of revenge against Italy will likely be an opportunity that even he cannot refuse.

England are likely to raise their game with the players hoping to repent after the disappointment of 11 months ago. It's set up to be an exciting contest, that is for sure.

Our prediction: England 2-1 Italy (15/2 at Bet365)

