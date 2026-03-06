England will look to continue their sumptuous start to Women's World Cup qualifying when they host Iceland at the City Ground on Saturday lunchtime.

The Lionesses are top of Group A3, above Spain on goal difference, after thrashing Ukraine 6-1 in their opener on Tuesday.

Only the top spot in the group guarantees qualification for next summer's tournament, so Sarina Wiegman will want her side to keep their foot on the gas.

Iceland are third in Group A3 after a 3-0 defeat in Spain earlier this week and should prove a tougher test for the hosts.

That said, England will be keen to put on a show in front of a home crowd in Nottingham.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Iceland on TV and online.

When is England v Iceland?

England v Iceland will take place on Saturday 7 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Iceland kick-off time

England v Iceland will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is England v Iceland on?

You can watch live coverage of Ukraine v England on ITV1 from 12pm.

How to live stream England v Iceland online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is England v Iceland on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

