Gareth Southgate was missing a number of key players for that match due to injury and club commitments, but the England boss could restore the likes of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Kane and Bukayo Saka to the starting team against Iceland as it will be his final opportunity to test his best XI before the Euro 2024 opener against Serbia.

The prospect of Iceland will bring back bad memories for England fans as the Three Lions suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to the Nordic nation in the last-16 stage of Euro 2016 - a result that prompted the departure of then manager Roy Hodgson and set the wheels in motion for Southgate to take charge via Sam Allardyce.

They are not quite the force of eight years ago, however, having failed to qualify for Euro 2024 and slipping to 72nd in the world rankings in the process so an England win at Wembley is to be expected.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Iceland on TV and online.

When is England v Iceland?

England v Iceland will take place on Friday 7th June 2024.

England v Iceland kick-off time

England v Iceland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is England v Iceland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on Channel 4 from 7pm.

How to live stream England v Iceland online

You can also live stream the match via Channel 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to England v Iceland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

England v Iceland odds

England (1/9) Draw (15/2) Iceland (20/1)

