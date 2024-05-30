France, however, boast a 100 per cent record from their two games after 1-0 victories against the Swedes and the Irish.

A top-two finish in the group is enough to punch a ticket to the tournament, and a victory on home soil would give reigning Euros champions England a bit of breathing room to third place ahead of next week's reverse fixture in France.

Aggie Beever-Jones could make her international debut for England after scoring 11 goals for WSL champions Chelsea this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v France on TV and online.

When is England v France?

England v France will take place on Friday 31st May 2024.

England v France kick-off time

England v France will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is England v France on?

England v France will be shown on ITV4 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream England v France online

You can live stream the England v France game online via ITVX.

Listen to England v France on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

England v France odds

