England beat Scotland 2-1 last month thanks to Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp goals, however they lost against the Netherlands last time out, with Renate Jansen's 90th-minute goal proving the winner.

A win for England could send them top of their group depending on the result in Netherlands v Scotland, which also takes place on Friday night.

Belgium, who face England again on Tuesday evening, are still unbeaten after winning against the Netherlands in their group opener before drawing with Scotland last time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Belgium on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is England v Belgium?

England v Belgium will take place on Friday 27th October 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Belgium kick-off time

England v Belgium will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is England v Belgium on?

England v Belgium will be shown live on ITV4, with coverage starting at 7pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on England's official YouTube channel.

How to live stream England v Belgium online

You can also live stream the England v Belgium game online via ITVX.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to England v Belgium on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

England v Belgium odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (1/6) Draw (6/1) Belgium (14/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.