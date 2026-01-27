Tottenham travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, hunting a place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Ad

Spurs' spot in the knockout stages is already secure but the North Londoners know that a victory at Deutsche Bank Park in their final League Phase fixture would guarantee them a top-eight finish, which means skipping the play-off round.

Europe has proven a respite for Thomas Frank in his first season at the club and another victory would ease the pressure on the Dane, whose side are struggling in the Premier League.

Frankfurt will be led by interim coaches Alexander Meier and Dennis Schmitt after firing Dino Toppmöller earlier this month.

The German club's defensive woes have been key to their underperformance in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League, where they've earned just four points and have failed to reach the knockout stages.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham?

Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham will take place on Wednesday 28th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham kick-off time

Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham will kick off at 8pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 5 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Eintracht Frankfurt (31/10) Draw (29/10) Tottenham (4/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.