EFL play-offs TV schedule 2024/25: Coverage, TV fixtures and live stream
Your complete guide to watching the EFL play-offs in 2024/25, featuring a full TV schedule of games coming up.
There is nothing quite like the EFL play-offs. It is do or die for 12 teams across the Championship, League One and League Two, who will give everything in the pursuit of promotion.
After a dramatic final day, four second-tier sides are left chasing the Premier League dream. Yo-yo club Sheffield United take on Bristol City, on their first play-off run since 2008, while Frank Lampard's Coventry City face a Sunderland outfit hoping to return to the promised land.
In League One, Stockport County's hunt for a third promotion in four years is blocked by in-form Leyton Orient. In the other semi-final, Wycombe Wanderers need to rally after their top-two disappointment as they are up against a Charlton Athletic side that have built up a head of steam.
Walsall's automatic promotion heartbreak on the final day of the League Two season means they now have a play-off semi-final against last season's National League champions Chesterfield.
Neither AFC Wimbledon nor Notts County have been particularly convincing in the final weeks of the 2024/25 campaign but they must put that behind them as they look to punch their ticket to Wembley.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete EFL play-offs TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.
EFL play-offs TV schedule 2024/25
All UK time. Subject to change. All live on Sky Sports and Now.
Semi-finals - First leg
Thursday 8th May
- Ch'ship: Bristol City v Sheffield United (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football
Friday 9th May
- Ch'ship: Coventry City v Sunderland (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football
Saturday 10th May
- L1: Leyton Orient v Stockport County (12:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football
- L2: Notts County v AFC Wimbledon (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football
Sunday 11th May
- L1: Wycombe Wanderers v Charlton Athletic (6:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football
- L2: Chesterfield v Walsall (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Semi-finals - Second leg
Monday 12th May
- Ch'ship: Sheffield United v Bristol City (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football
Tuesday 13th May
- Ch'ship: Sunderland v Coventry City (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football
Wednesday 14th May
- L1: Stockport County v Leyton Orient (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football
Thursday 15th May
- L1: Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football
Friday 16th May
- L2: Walsall v Chesterfield (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football
Saturday 17th May
- L2: AFC Wimbledon v Notts County (8pm) Sky Sports+
Final
Saturday 24th May
- Ch'ship: Sheffield United/Bristol City v Sunderland/Coventry City (TBC) Sky Sports
Sunday 25th May
- L1: Stockport/Leyton Orient v Charlton/Wycombe (TBC) Sky Sports
Monday 25th May
- L2: Walsall/Chesterfield v AFC Wimbledon/Notts County (TBC) Sky Sports
EFL play-offs TV rights 2024/25
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
