In League One, Stockport County's hunt for a third promotion in four years is blocked by in-form Leyton Orient. In the other semi-final, Wycombe Wanderers need to rally after their top-two disappointment as they are up against a Charlton Athletic side that have built up a head of steam.

Walsall's automatic promotion heartbreak on the final day of the League Two season means they now have a play-off semi-final against last season's National League champions Chesterfield.

Neither AFC Wimbledon nor Notts County have been particularly convincing in the final weeks of the 2024/25 campaign but they must put that behind them as they look to punch their ticket to Wembley.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete EFL play-offs TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

EFL play-offs TV schedule 2024/25

All UK time. Subject to change. All live on Sky Sports and Now.

Semi-finals - First leg

Thursday 8th May

Ch'ship: Bristol City v Sheffield United (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football

Friday 9th May

Ch'ship: Coventry City v Sunderland (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football

Saturday 10th May

Sunday 11th May

Semi-finals - Second leg

Monday 12th May

Ch'ship: Sheffield United v Bristol City (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football

Tuesday 13th May

Ch'ship: Sunderland v Coventry City (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football

Wednesday 14th May

L1: Stockport County v Leyton Orient (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football

Thursday 15th May

L1: Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football

Friday 16th May

L2: Walsall v Chesterfield (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football

Saturday 17th May

L2: AFC Wimbledon v Notts County (8pm) Sky Sports+

Final

Saturday 24th May

Ch'ship: Sheffield United/Bristol City v Sunderland/Coventry City (TBC) Sky Sports

Sunday 25th May

L1: Stockport/Leyton Orient v Charlton/Wycombe (TBC) Sky Sports

Monday 25th May

L2: Walsall/Chesterfield v AFC Wimbledon/Notts County (TBC) Sky Sports

EFL play-offs TV rights 2024/25

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

