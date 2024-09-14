The Belgian coach will hope that the gap between fixtures can act as a circuit breaker and help his team kick on, but the trip to Tannadice represents a tough test.

Dundee United have made an eye-catching return to the top flight after last term's Scottish Championship success, and sit one place above the visitors in the table in third heading into the game.

Jim Goodwin's side are unbeaten at home this season, winning four of the five games they've played at Tannadice in all competitions, and they won away at Hearts ahead of the international break.

More like this

Sunday's game will be their toughest since winning promotion back to the Scottish Premiership, but that may only serve as extra motivation as they go in search of a big-name scalp.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dundee United v Rangers on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Dundee United v Rangers?

Dundee United v Rangers will take place on Sunday 15th September 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Dundee United v Rangers kick-off time

Dundee United v Rangers will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Dundee United v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Dundee United v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Dundee United v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages - local restrictions will apply. You can also listen to Radio Scotland via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dundee United v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Dundee United (5/1) Draw (10/3) Rangers (2/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.