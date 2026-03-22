Celtic's Scottish Premiership title chase takes them to Tannadice Park, where they face Dundee United on Sunday.

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As a rollercoaster of a season comes in to land, the Hoops are locked in a three-way battle at the league summit with pacesetters Hearts and Old Firm rivals Rangers.

Martin O'Neill's side head to Tannadice with plenty of momentum, having won three on the bounce, while there is hope that captain Callum McGregor may be back fit.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin will want to see a response from his side after they blew a two-goal lead in stoppage time in the Dundee derby and fumbled back-to-back Scottish Premiership wins.

Their hopes of sneaking into the top six may already be dashed by kick-off but the Terrors have been in fine form of late, losing just one and winning two of their last six league games.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dundee United v Celtic on TV and online.

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When is Dundee United v Celtic?

Dundee United v Celtic will take place on Sunday 22 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Dundee United v Celtic kick-off time

Dundee United v Celtic will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Dundee United v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Dundee United v Celtic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Dundee United v Celtic on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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