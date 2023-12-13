The Bundesliga side, who are fifth in the table following their 3-2 defeat against RB Leipzig on Saturday, can confirm top spot if they win or draw against PSG on Wednesday night at Signal Iduna Park.

PSG are three points behind Dortmund but they will finish top of Group F if they win in Germany thanks to the groups being decided on head-to-head results. PSG's 2-0 win against Dortmund in September could be crucial.

However, PSG could end up finishing third behind Dortmund and Newcastle. If they draw or lose in Germany and the Toon beat AC Milan at St James' Park, Eddie Howe's side will snatch second spot.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dortmund v PSG on TV and online.

When is Dortmund v PSG?

Dortmund v PSG will take place on Wednesday 13th December 2023.

Dortmund v PSG kick-off time

Dortmund v PSG will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Dortmund v PSG on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Dortmund v PSG online

Dortmund v PSG odds

bet365 odds: Dortmund (11/4) Draw (3/1) PSG (17/20)*

