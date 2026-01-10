Sunday's FA Cup schedule kicks off at Pride Park, where Derby County and Leeds United renew their rivalry in the lunchtime kick-off.

The dislike between the pair began in the 1960s, while Brian Clough and Don Revie were in the dugouts, but fresh fuel was added to the fire in 2019 due to the Spygate saga and the Rams' victory in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

Indeed, Leeds can expect a frosty reception at Pride Park this weekend but will arrive in the East Midlands full of confidence despite seeing their seven-game unbeaten streak end in dramatic fashion in midweek.

The Whites have moved eight points clear of the Premier League relegation zone and may well be eyeing an FA Cup run, which will leave Daniel Farke facing some interesting selection dilemmas.

Derby have won just one of their last five but remain in the play-off mix in the Championship and will feel all the pressure is on the visitors on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Derby County v Leeds United on TV and online.

When is Derby County v Leeds United?

Derby County v Leeds United will take place on Sunday 11th January 2026.

Derby County v Leeds United Town kick-off time

Derby County v Leeds United will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Derby County v Leeds United on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Derby County v Leeds United online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Derby County v Leeds United on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

