That will not be lost on Denmark, who have plenty of talent but have struggled to make the most of it in recent tournaments.

Sweden have plenty of forward firepower as they proved in their 6-1 victory against Friday's opponents last month.

They have an impressive tournament pedigree, having reached the semi-finals of the Euro 2022 and the last two World Cups, and a win against the Danes would be a major step toward the knockout stages.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Denmark v Sweden on TV and online.

When is Denmark v Sweden?

Denmark v Sweden will take place on Friday 4th July 2025.

Denmark v Sweden kick-off time

Denmark v Sweden will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Denmark v Sweden on?

You can watch live coverage of Denmark v Sweden on ITV1 from 4:15pm.

Euro 2025 games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Denmark v Sweden online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Denmark v Sweden on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

