If you're looking for some new kit to help you cheer England — or whoever you're supporting — on, then Decathlon have deals in spades. Equally, for those who've been inspired to lace up their own boots and take to the pitch, there are some tempting bargains, as well as Kipsta's revolutionary new Traxium Compressor boots.

The World Cup is well underway and Decathlon is celebrating with some fantastic footballing deals. We've been picking out the best ones to help you bag a bargain during the winter tournament.

Read on for our favourite deals and a look at these innovative new boots, ideal for artificial pitches.

Best Decathlon World Cup deals available today

Kipsta's new Traxium Compressor boots are innovative, sleek and designed to take your game to the next level.

The single mould design is a world first in football design and prevents sole separation, which is the most common way for a football boot to break. The intelligent design uses no glue, no stitching and no laces.

The elasticated fitting also helps keep out the pesky 4G pitch crumbs that plague those who train and play on artificial grass. These boots are designed specially for those surfaces and also come with a textured grip on the outer sole to help keep your first touch razor sharp.

If the World Cup in Qatar has whetted your appetite to play football yourself, then you can't go wrong with these new themed footballs from Adidas.

There's a training ball and an official replica ball, depending on your budget. Both are discounted right now, at Decathlon.

Qatar World Cup 2023 training ball | £24.99 £19.99 (save £5 or 20%)

Qatar World Cup 2023 official replica ball | £29.99 £27.99 (save £2 or 6%)

England 2022-23 home shirt

Harry Kane wearing the new England home shirt. Getty Images

Of course, if you want to be bang up to date then the latest England home shirt is a must-have.

Decathlon is offering a wide range of name and number prints too, so you can show support for your favourite big-name players during the tournament.

England 2022/23 home shirt — Kane| £94.95 at Decathlon

England 2022/23 home shirt — Saka | £94.95 at Decathlon

England 2022/23 home shirt — Foden | £94.95 at Decathlon

England 2022/23 home shirt — Mount | £94.95 at Decathlon

England 2022/23 home shirt — Sterling | £94.95 at Decathlon

If you're looking for something a little subtler, then this replica 1990 England shirt — with adjusted 'black out' colour scheme — is a great option.

Black out versions of football shirts are popular with fans who want something a little less bold and colourful when they head out to watch the game. With opinion very much split about the new home shirt, we can see this being a popular alternative. Right now, it's £64.99 at Decathlon.

England 1990 retro football shirt — black out | £64.99 at Decathlon

If you're dying to play some football yourself, this goal from Kipsta could be the perfect purchase.

The SG 500 range of goals from Kipsta is made with steel and aluminium. This gives it a good level of durability and more of a match-day feel than similar-sized goals made from plastic. This model is 6ftx4ft and comes in either white and black or blue and orange. Right now, it's just £54.99.

Kipsta SG 500 football goal 6ftx4ft | £54.99 at Decathlon

