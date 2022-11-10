It’s that time of year again already and it’s the perfect time to save on gifts, treats and must-haves. Depending on your situation, these fitness goodies could fit into any of those categories!

Black Friday is almost here and Decathlon is offering some show-stopping sporting deals. The RadioTimes.com team has picked out the best offers to save you time and money.

Notably, there’s 50 per cent off an exercise bike that’s perfect for keeping fit at home, plus savings across loads more sport and fitness products to help you stay in tip-top shape.

Check out our favourite deals below.

Best Decathlon Black Friday deals available today

X Bike Duo Exercise Bike | £299.99 £149.99 (save £149.99 or 50%)

This X Bike Duo Exercise Bike is a fantastic home fitness solution, even if you only have a small amount of space.

The bike has two different seating positions, is fully adjustable to suit your size and can fold away for easy storage. Plus, with its read-out screen, it’s easy to keep track of your workout.

Now, down from £299.99 to £149.99, you can save an amazing 50 per cent in the Decathlon Black Friday sale.

This hybrid bike is perfect for kids aged nine to 12. It's capable on the road and on off-road trails thanks to its mudguards and LED light.

Now, in the Black Friday sales, Decathlon has snipped £50 off the price and it's down to just £179.99. It could be the perfect Christmas gift for an enthusiastic young cyclist.

BTWIN 24-inch kids hybrid bike | £229.99 £179.99 (save £50 or 21%)

Adidas is one of the biggest, best and most instantly recognisable names in sportswear. Now, you can pick up this breathable Adidas tracksuit for less in the Decathlon Black Friday sale.

The three stripes give it that signature Adidas look and its breathability makes this tracksuit the ideal companion for a whole range of sport and exercise activities.

Men’s Adidas Aeroready cotton tracksuit | £64.99 £49.99 (save £15 or 23%)

Are you getting into the World Cup spirit? Has your family caught football fever? Then this Samba goal could be the perfect addition to your garden.

Now reduced by £10, it’s a great opportunity to pick up a top quality football goal – made in the UK – for a little less in the Black Friday sales.

Samba 8x6ft football goal | £109.95 £99.95 (save £10 or 9%)

Calling all golfers! This handy bag comes with a built-in stand and is ideal for carrying your clubs round the golf course.

It’s from Titleist, a renowned brand in golf equipment and has space for 14 clubs of your choice. It’s also got shoulder straps, allowing you to carry it as you would a rucksack.

Titleist golf bag with built-in stand | £199.99 £149.99 (save £50 or 25%)

Asics Gel Kanaku 4 trail running shoes | £89.99 £59.99 (save £30 or 33%)

These trail running shoes from Asics will have you equipped to take on almost any terrain on your most challenging runs.

These shoes use Asics’s AmpliFoam and GEL technology to give you the best running experience and protect your joints from impact. Right now, you can save a whopping 33 per cent in the Decathlon Black Friday sale.

