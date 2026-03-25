Republic of Ireland are in Prague for their must-win World Cup 2026 play-off semi-final against Czech Republic on Thursday evening.

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Victory would secure their spot in Tuesday's play-off final, against the winner of Denmark v North Macedonia, while defeat would mean missing out on this summer's tournament and waiting four more years for another shot.

The visitors have already proved they can come up clutch in the big moments, beating Portugal in Dublin and Hungary in Budapest to keep their World Cup dreams alive, and they're now just two wins away from booking their flights to North America.

Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side cannot afford to look too far ahead, however, and must focus on beating a tough Czech Republic team with a stern home record.

The hosts, who boast the likes of Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick, West Ham midfielder Tomáš Souček, and Lyon attacking midfielder Pavel Šulc in their ranks, are unbeaten in their last 17 home qualifiers and have not lost on their own patch since September 2022.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Czech Republic v Republic of Ireland on TV and online.

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When is Czech Republic v Republic of Ireland?

Czech Republic v Republic of Ireland will take place on Thursday 26 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Czech Republic v Republic of Ireland kick-off time

Czech Republic v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Czech Republic v Republic of Ireland on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video Pay-Per-View.

Pay-Per-View matches on Amazon Prime Video cost £2.49 each. No subscription needed.

All of Northern Ireland and Wales play-offs will be live on the BBC, with the rest of the UEFA qualifiers, including Republic of Ireland's matches, on Amazon Prime Pay-Per-View.

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How to live stream Czech Republic v Republic of Ireland online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Is Czech Republic v Republic of Ireland on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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