The Young Lions have been drawn alongside Belgium, holders Italy, and their Eastern European opponents – with the top two sides in each group progressing to the semi-finals.

Neil Ryan's talented squad won't want their tournament to end before the fun really begins as they look to deliver the nation's third U17 Euros title.

Czech Republic, meanwhile, are searching for their first triumph, having gone closest in final appearances in 2000 and 2006.

Their 2025 squad is packed full of talent from the Czech top flight, with some representatives from the Bundesliga and Eredivisie as well.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Czech Republic v England on TV and online.

When is Czech Republic v England?

Czech Republic v England will take place on Monday 26th May 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Czech Republic v England kick-off time

Czech Republic v England will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Czech Republic v England on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

Every match of the tournament will be available to stream live on UEFA.tv.

How to live stream Czech Republic v England online

Czech Republic v England will be streamed live on UEFA.tv.

Viewers will need to sign up for UEFA.tv, which is free, and can stream matches on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights will also be available on UEFA.tv after games have been completed.

Can you to England v Belgium on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

