Crystal Palace take a two-goal lead back to Selhurst Park for the deciding leg of their Conference League semi-final against Shakhtar Donetsk.

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The Eagles have one foot in the final after beating the Ukrainian side 3-1 in Poland last week and must now finish the job in South London.

Oliver Glasner's side won't be discouraged by back-to-back Premier League defeats – with their pursuit of a first European trophy now the clear priority.

Shakhtar Donetsk have work to do to overturn the deficit but have an impressive record in Europe this term, having won four of their five Conference League games on the road.

A first-ever European final is just 90 minutes away for Palace, who will hope for another famous night at Selhurst Park on Thursday.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Shakhtar Donetsk on TV and online.

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When is Crystal Palace v Shakhtar Donetsk?

Crystal Palace v Shakhtar Donetsk will take place on Thursday 7 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Shakhtar Donetsk kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Shakhtar Donetsk will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Shakhtar Donetsk on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Crystal Palace v Shakhtar Donetsk online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Crystal Palace v Shakhtar Donetsk on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

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