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What channel is Crystal Palace v Shakhtar Donetsk Conference League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Crystal Palace v Shakhtar Donetsk in the Conference League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
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Published: Wednesday, 6 May 2026 at 6:30 pm
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