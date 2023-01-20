The Eagles are winless in their last three home league games following the dramatic midweek draw with Manchester United, in which Michael Olise hit a stunning free-kick at the death, which is hindering their efforts to climb the table.

Crystal Palace welcome Newcastle to Selhurst Park looking to arrest a concerning slump in form on their own patch.

An eight-point buffer to the drop zone means Palace are not in any immediate relegation trouble, but the top-half teams are beginning to pull clear, leaving them in mid-table no man's land.

Newcastle are flying high in the top four and seeking to solidify their hopes of qualification for next season's Champions League.

Eddie Howe's team are unbeaten in four league games since the World Cup break, but the Magpies boss is likely to be without influential midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who sustained a minor ankle injury in last weekend's last-gasp win over Fulham.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Newcastle?

Crystal Palace v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 21st January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle kick-off time

Newcastle v Crystal Palace will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Crystal Palace (7/2) Draw (12/5) Newcastle (17/20)*

Crystal Palace v Newcastle prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Crystal Palace v Newcastle predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

