The Brazilian sustained an ankle injury in the first half of last weekend's nail-biting victory over Fulham but could return in time for the Magpies' upcoming Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Southampton.

Newcastle are set to make the long trip to Selhurst Park without midfield maestro Bruno Guimaraes.

Eddie Howe will be hoping Guimaraes's absence does not affect his team too much as they are on track to qualify for next season's Champions League after claiming 38 points from 19 games.

Crystal Palace are back in action less than 72 hours after claiming a dramatic point at the death against Manchester United thanks to Michael Olise's superb free-kick.

The Eagles are also missing a key man as Joachim Andersen is sidelined with a calf injury and his replacement, Chris Richards, is likely to continue alongside Marc Guehi after a decent performance on his full Premier League debut in the midweek match.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Crystal Palace v Newcastle.

When is Crystal Palace v Newcastle?

Crystal Palace v Newcastle will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 21st January 2023.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle team news

Crystal Palace predicted line-up: Guaita; Clyne, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Hughes; Olise, Eze, Zaha, Ayew

Newcastle predicted line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Crystal Palace v Newcastle prediction

Three of the last five meetings between the two teams at Selhurst Park have ended in draws so a share of the spoils looks a safe bet, despite this being the best Newcastle team in a long time.

Crystal Palace were on a losing streak at home before Michael Olise's last-gasp leveller against Manchester United in midweek and, despite the late timing of the equaliser, the Eagles delivered an improved performance.

Bruno Guimaraes's absence is a blow but Newcastle got the job done against Fulham without him in the second half last weekend, although they lacked a bit of their creative verve at times.

The two teams have already played out two goalless draws this campaign so we fancy a hat-trick of stalemates.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle (15/2 at bet365)

Crystal Palace v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Crystal Palace (7/2) Draw (12/5) Newcastle (17/20)*

