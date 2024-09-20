The latter result came during Palace's storming run after Oliver Glasner's appointment at the end of last season, which feels a long time ago now, as the hosts are still searching for their first Premier League win this term.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's late goal helped them salvage a point against newly-promoted Leicester last weekend, and they can expect a tougher test against Saturday's visitors.

After back-to-back defeats at Brighton and Liverpool, Man Utd returned to form and winning ways by putting three past Southampton at St Mary's in their first game following the international break – with the end of Marcus Rashford's goal drought a particular highlight.

That win has eased the pressure on Erik ten Hag, and he'll be desperate to end the Red Devils' recent Selhurst Park hoodoo to keep the good feeling going.

It's been more than four years since United won away against Palace – a run that's included two losses and two draws.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Man Utd?

Crystal Palace v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 21st September 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Man Utd kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Man Utd will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Crystal Palace v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Crystal Palace v Man Utd odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Crystal Palace (9/5) Draw (29/10) Man Utd (27/20)* Bet Boost: Man Utd win, Joshua Zirkzee over 0.5 shots on target, Bruno Fernandes over 0.5 shots on target – 11/4 3/1 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

