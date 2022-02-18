Despite a winless run in the Premier League that stretches back to December, there remains positivity about the project that Patrick Viera is building at Palace.

It's south meets west in London on Saturday as Crystal Palace host Chelsea at Selhurst Park.

In the Frenchman's first season at the helm, the Eagles have managed to stay clear of the relegation battle and are currently 13th – nine points above the drop zone.

Chelsea will arrive in south London high in confidence after their dramatic Club World Cup triumph last weekend.

The Blues are third in the table, seven points below Liverpool and 16 from league leaders Manchester City, and will be hoping to extend their gap over the clubs battling it out for fourth place.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Chelsea on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Crystal Palace v Chelsea?

Crystal Palace v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 19th February 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Chelsea will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Norwich.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Chelsea on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a live stream of Crystal Palace v Chelsea online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea team news

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell; Kouyaté, Hughes, Schlupp; Eze, Édouard, Zaha

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Crystal Palace v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Crystal Palace (19/4) Draw (14/5) Chelsea (13/20)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea prediction

Chelsea have had the better of the Eagles in recent years, winning the last eight games between the two clubs, and spirits are high at Stamford Bridge after their Club World Cup win.

With a Champions League knock-out tie against Lille on Tuesday, Thomas Tuchel may look to be clever by resting the likes of Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva.

Even so, it's going to take some effort for Palace to stop the Blues, in what is the visitors' first Premier League game in nearly a month.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea (7/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.