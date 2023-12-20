Palace, who are 15th in the table, have won one of their last 10 Premier League matches, and they'll be hoping to turn that around against their arch rivals on Thursday.

Brighton find themselves ninth in the league after their 2-0 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, but a win in south London would move Roberto De Zerbi's men up to seventh - and to within five points of the top four.

The Seagulls have struggled to match their league form of last season, though they topped their Europa League group this campaign in a major achievement for the club.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Brighton?

Crystal Palace v Brighton will take place on Thursday 21st December 2023.

Crystal Palace v Brighton kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Brighton will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Brighton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Crystal Palace v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Crystal Palace v Brighton in the USA

You can watch Crystal Palace v Brighton live on FuboTV at 3pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Crystal Palace v Brighton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Crystal Palace (23/10) Draw (23/10) Brighton (23/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

