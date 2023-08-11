Middlesbrough also had to deal with late drama as a tight game with fellow promotion hopefuls Millwall was settled by Lions youngster Romain Esse stepping off the bench to hit the only goal of the game at the Riverside.

The two sides head into the fixture off the back of wildly different results in their midweek Carabao Cup first-round ties as Coventry conceded an injury-time winner to League Two outfit AFC Wimbledon, while Boro advanced with a 3-2 victory at Championship rivals Huddersfield.

As well as looking for their first points of the fledgling campaign, Coventry and Middlesbrough are renewing rivalries from last season's play-off semi-finals when Mark Robins's men came out on top over two legs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry v Middlesbrough on TV and online.

When is Coventry v Middlesbrough?

Coventry v Middlesbrough will take place on Saturday 12th August 2023.

Coventry v Middlesbrough kick-off time

Coventry v Middlesbrough will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Coventry v Middlesbrough on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12pm.

How to live stream Coventry v Middlesbrough online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Coventry v Middlesbrough on radio

You can listen to the second half of the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Coventry v Middlesbrough odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Coventry (11/8) Draw (23/10) Middlesbrough (2/1)*

