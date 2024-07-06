Winning the group has given Colombia an, arguably, easier passage to the last four of the competition as Panama are one of the lowest-ranked teams still standing.

The CONCACAF nation bounced back from a defeat to Uruguay in their opening match by beating the United States of America and Bolivia to finish second in Group C, with late winning goals in both games proving crucial.

Whoever continues their journey in the USA will face Uruguay or Brazil in a semi-final clash at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday morning.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Colombia v Panama on TV and online.

When is Colombia v Panama?

Colombia v Panama will take place on Saturday 6th July 2024.

Colombia v Panama kick-off time

Colombia v Panama will kick off at 11pm.

What TV channel is Colombia v Panama on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Colombia v Panama online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

