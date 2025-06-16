From there, it will be do or die all the way to the final in mid-July.

With the prize money on offer totalling $1 billion, teams will be desperate to go as far as they can in the expanded 32-team tournament.

The likelihood is that at least one of the knockout ties will be level after 90 minutes, which will mean extra time and potentially even penalties.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Club World Cup 2025 extra time and penalties rules.

Club World Cup 2025 extra time rules

If the scores are level in knockout games when the full-time whistle is blown, then there will be a period of extra time in an attempt to decide which team progresses.

In total, there will be 30 minutes of extra time, split into 15-minute halves.

Teams can make an additional substitution in extra time, on top of the five that they're allotted for the whole game, and will get another substitution opportunity, to add to the three they're allowed across the match.

Substitutions can also be made before the start of extra time and in the break between halves.

Club World Cup 2025 penalties rules

If no winner can be found during extra time, then the tie will be settled via a penalty shootout.

Players from the each team will take penalties in turns until there's a winner.

If the scores are level after five spot kicks each, the shootout will go to sudden death. At that point, if one team misses followed by the opposition scoring - or vice versa - then it will be over.

Penalties can be taken by any player who finished the game, including goalkeepers, meaning unused substitutes or players who have already come off cannot take part.

The referee can order a retake if a keeper is deemed to have come off their goal line before the penalty is taken.

