Chile, meanwhile, started their Copa America campaign by playing out a goalless draw with Peru, in which they managed just a solitary shot on target despite boasting 65 per cent of possession.

La Roja head into the crunch clash in poor form having claimed just two wins from their last nine internationals, which is in stark contrast to Argentina's six-game winning streak.

If Peru and Canada play out a goalless draw earlier in the night then Albiceleste boss Lionel Scaloni would have the luxury of resting key players, including Lionel Messi, should his side make it seven wins on the spin.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chile v Argentina on TV and online.

When is Chile v Argentina?

Chile v Argentina will take place on Wednesday 26th June 2024.

Chile v Argentina kick-off time

Chile v Argentina will kick off at 2am.

What TV channel is Chile v Argentina on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Chile v Argentina online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

