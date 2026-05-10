Chesterfield welcome Notts County to a sold-out SMH Group Stadium for the first leg of their League Two play-off semi-final on Sunday.

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The two teams are hoping to avoid a repeat of last season's heartbreak in the end-of-season lottery. The Spireites suffered a 4-1 aggregate defeat to Walsall and the Magpies were beaten 1-0 in both legs of their semi-final tie against AFC Wimbledon.

Chesterfield stormed into the play-offs thanks to their strong form at the end of the campaign. An eight-game unbeaten streak earned them a sixth-place finish in the standings and Paul Cook a nomination for April's manager of the month.

As well as heading into the clash in fine form, Chesterfield beat Notts County home and away in the regular season so they will fancy their chances of progressing to Wembley.

The visitors ended the campaign in poor shape as a solitary win from their last four league games cost them automatic promotion and manager Martin Paterson will want his team to put that run firmly to one side.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chesterfield v Notts County on TV and online.

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When is Chesterfield v Notts County?

Chesterfield v Notts County will take place on Sunday 10 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chesterfield v Notts County kick-off time

Chesterfield v Notts County will kick off at 6pm.

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What TV channel is Chesterfield v Notts County on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Chesterfield v Notts County online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Chesterfield v Notts County on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

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