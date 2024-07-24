Chelsea hit five goals without reply past Wrexham in a pre-season meeting between the two teams in the USA last summer, and Maresca will, no doubt, be hoping for a similar result to kick off his reign.

Wrexham, who are famously owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, should have the fitness edge after securing a 1-1 draw with Premier League side Bournemouth in their second pre-season fixture last weekend.

The Red Dragons are building towards their first campaign in the third tier of English football since 2004/05, after finishing second in League Two last season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Wrexham.

When is Chelsea v Wrexham?

Chelsea v Wrexham will take place on Thursday 25th July 2024.

Chelsea v Wrexham kick-off time

Chelsea v Wrexham will kick off at 3am.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Wrexham on?

Chelsea v Wrexham will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

Check out the details below.

How to live stream Chelsea v Wrexham online

Fans in the UK and Ireland will be able to tune in to Chelsea v Wrexham on chelseafc.com and the Chelsea app.

You can buy a one-off pass to watch the match for £4.99.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

Chelsea v Wrexham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (2/9) Draw (5/1) Wrexham (9/1)*

