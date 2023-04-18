The Blues need to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg in Madrid, which was a grim night for Lampard's men. Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio scored for the Spanish side, while Ben Chilwell was also sent off for Chelsea.

Frank Lampard will be hoping his first win since returning to Chelsea comes in their crucial Champions League quarter-final second leg showdown against Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Lampard has now lost all three of his games since replacing Graham Potter in the Stamford Bridge dugout, with the latest defeat coming against Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea only have the Champions League to play for, with the Blues currently 11th in the Premier League and 17 points off the top four.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have won four of their last five and they'll feel confident of retaining their Champions League crown. It would add to their FIFA Club World Cup success, while they've also got the Copa del Rey final to look forward to.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Chelsea v Real Madrid.

When is Chelsea v Real Madrid?

Chelsea v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday 18th April 2023.

Chelsea v Real Madrid team news

Chelsea predicted line-up: Kepa; James, Fofana, Silva, Cucurella; Fernandez, Kante, Kovacic; Mudryk, Felix, Havertz.

Real Madrid predicted line-up: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Modric, Kroos, Valverde; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Benzema.

Chelsea v Real Madrid prediction

Chelsea need to attack at Stamford Bridge to overturn their 2-0 deficit and an early goal is crucial.

However, with the Blues needing to go forward, Real Madrid will have space to exploit and Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Karim Benzema could have plenty of chances to score.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Real Madrid (17/2 at bet365)

Chelsea v Real Madrid odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Chelsea (7/4) Draw (5/2) Real Madrid (29/20)*

