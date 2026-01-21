Liam Rosenior makes his European bow in the Chelsea dugout on Wednesday, when the Blues host Pafos at Stamford Bridge.

Two wins from his first three games represent a strong start for Rosenior, whose next target will be steering the Blues to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Chelsea are chasing a top-eight finish, which would mean skipping the play-off round and heading straight to the last 16, with two League Phase games remaining.

Pafos have knockout aspirations of their own but have work to do to force their way into 24th place or higher.

The visitors are four points off the pace in the Cypriot First Division and have won just one of their six League Phase games this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Pafos on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Pafos?

Chelsea v Pafos will take place on Wednesday 21st January 2026.

Chelsea v Pafos kick-off time

Chelsea v Pafos will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Pafos on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Chelsea v Pafos online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Chelsea v Pafos odds

bet365 odds: Chelsea (1/7) Draw (7/1) Pafos (16/1)*

*Odds subject to change.

