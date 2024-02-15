As well as being key to the destination of the trophy, it is also a meeting between the country's two in-form teams as both have won their last 10 games in all competitions.

There was little to separate the sides in last October's reverse fixture as Guro Reiten struck at the death to cancel out Chloe Kelly's early effort, although Chelsea will consider that match a missed opportunity as City had Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp sent off.

Chelsea's record signing Mayra Ramirez scored her first goal in last weekend's FA Women's Cup victory against Crystal Palace, and the Blues will hope she can continue repaying her £384,000 fee with a big display.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Man City on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Man City?

Chelsea v Man City will take place on Friday 16th February 2024.

Chelsea v Man City kick-off time

Chelsea v Man City will kick off at 7:15pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man City on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 7pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Man City online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Can you listen to Chelsea v Man City on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Chelsea v Man City odds

Chelsea (1/1) Draw (13/5) Man City (11/5)

