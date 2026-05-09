Chelsea and Women's Super League winners Manchester City duke it out in a heavyweight FA Cup semi-final clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Ad

The Blues have lifted the trophy in four of the last five years and head into the meeting in red-hot form as last Sunday's 3-1 league victory at Leicester made it five wins in a row in all competitions.

Sonia Bompastor's team will also be looking to claim their second Manchester scalp in this season's tournament after knocking out Man Utd in the fifth round.

Man City might have the psychological edge, however, as they scored an emphatic 5-1 victory when the teams last faced off in February and were crowned WSL champions in midweek.

Andrée Jeglertz's double-seeking side head to the capital in winning form after Rebecca Knaak's late goal secured a 1-0 success over Liverpool last weekend.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Chelsea v Man City?

Chelsea v Man City will take place on Sunday 10 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Man City kick-off time

Chelsea v Man City will kick off at 3:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

How to live stream Chelsea v Man City online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Chelsea v Man City on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Advertisement Chelsea v Man City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Chelsea (5/4) Draw (5/2) Man City (7/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.