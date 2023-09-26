Roberto De Zerbi's side are in flying form, with five wins from six league outings this term, although the Brighton boss could make a number of changes to his starting XI to cope with the demands of a busy fixture list that includes European football for the first time in the club's history.

While Brighton are on a high, a miserable mood engulfs Chelsea after Sunday's 1-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa confirmed their worst start to a top-flight season in 45 years and made it three games without scoring a goal.

Mauricio Pochettino is deprived of a number of players, including captain Reece James, due to injury and he could turn to the likes of Armando Broja and Cole Palmer in the search for goals, while Marc Cucurella and Moisés Caicedo could face their former club.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Brighton?

Chelsea v Brighton will take place on Wednesday 27th September 2023.

Chelsea v Brighton kick-off time

Chelsea v Brighton will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on ITV1 at 12:05am on Thursday 28th September.

How to live stream Chelsea v Brighton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out the Carabao Cup highlights on ITVX as well as teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the key moments.

Listen to Chelsea v Brighton on radio

If you live in the local area, you can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sussex, which is available on various frequencies including 95.0 FM, 95.1 FM and 95.3 FM.

Chelsea v Brighton odds

