Wednesday evening's win over Brighton means they're on course to play European football next season, and could still pinch fifth place from Tottenham on Sunday – though they'll need to beat the Cherries and hope that Sheffield United claim a shock victory against Spurs.

Bournemouth have plenty to play for as well, as they look to clinch a top-half finish in what would be a fitting conclusion to an impressive first season for Andoni Iraola.

The Cherries have been rewarded for sticking by the Spanish coach despite a shaky start, and could end the season in 10th place if they better Brighton's result against Man Utd.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Bournemouth?

Chelsea v Bournemouth will take place on Sunday 19th May 2024.

Chelsea v Bournemouth kick-off time

Chelsea v Bournemouth will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Bournemouth on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 3pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Bournemouth online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v Bournemouth on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sport Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Chelsea v Bournemouth in the USA

You can watch Chelsea v Bournemouth live on FuboTV OR Peacock at 11am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

