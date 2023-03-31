The Blues were expected to finish in the top four this season; however, Graham Potter's men may have to settle for a top six finish at best with Chelsea currently 11 points off Tottenham in fourth after 27 games.

Chelsea and Aston Villa face off in the Premier League on Saturday with both sides level on points in 10th and 11th respectively.

Chelsea spent big in the January transfer window and they have shown signs of improvement recently by winning three of their last four in all competitions before the international break, including booking their place in the Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have impressed under Unai Emery, with the Midlands side going unbeaten in their last four (three wins, one draw).

Villa come into this on the back of their 3-0 win against Bournemouth two weeks ago and they'll fancy their chances of getting a result against Potter's inconsistent Chelsea side.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Aston Villa?

Chelsea v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 1st April 2023.

Chelsea v Aston Villa kick-off time

Chelsea v Aston Villa will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Chelsea v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Chelsea v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (4/6) Draw (14/5) Aston Villa (17/4)*

Chelsea v Aston Villa prediction

