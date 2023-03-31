The Blues are 10th in the league and one place above Villa on goal difference after 27 games.

Chelsea welcome Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge for Saturday's late Premier League kick-off with both sides looking to kick on and challenge for a top six place.

Chelsea, who booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals before the international break, were tipped to finish in the top four this season, but Graham Potter's men are a long way off and a top six finish is likely their main goal.

They splashed the cash in the January transfer window and they won three in a row prior to their 2-2 draw at home against Everton last time out.

Aston Villa have won three of their last four in the Premier League and they come into this on the back of their 3-0 win against Bournemouth before the international break. Unai Emery will be hoping to keep that form up as they look to finish in the top eight or even higher.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Chelsea v Aston Villa.

When is Chelsea v Aston Villa?

Chelsea v Aston Villa will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 1st April 2023.

Chelsea v Aston Villa team news

Chelsea predicted line-up: Kepa; Badiashile, Koulibaly, Cucurella; James, Fernandez, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mudryk, Felix, Havertz.

Aston Villa predicted line-up: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; McGinn, Luiz; Bailey, Buendia, Ramsey; Watkins.

Chelsea v Aston Villa prediction

Chelsea have been inconsistent under Graham Potter and they face Unai Emery's pragmatic Aston Villa side who are hard to beat.

The Blues also have their eye on the Champions League and that could see Villa snatch a point at Stamford Bridge.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa (7/1 at bet365)

Chelsea v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Chelsea (4/6) Draw (14/5) Aston Villa (17/4)*

