Liam Rosenior will take charge of Chelsea for the first time in Saturday evening's FA Cup third round clash away at Charlton Athletic.

The 41-year-old left Strasbourg to become the Blues' new permanent boss earlier this week and was watching from the stands as his side fell to a 2-1 defeat away at West London rivals Fulham on Wednesday.

The trip to the Valley offers Rosenior a chance to make a winning start at his new club away from the pressure of the Premier League but having cut his teeth in the EFL, he'll know not to underestimate the hosts.

Nathan Jones will be keen for his Charlton side to capitalise on the recent chaos at Chelsea in what is set to be the South London club's highest attended FA Cup game in 50 years.

The Addicks, who are 19th in the table in their first season back in the Championship, last faced the Blues in 2007, when both clubs were in the Premier League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Charlton Athletic v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Charlton Athletic v Chelsea?

Charlton Athletic v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 10th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Charlton Athletic v Chelsea kick-off time

Charlton Athletic v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Charlton Athletic v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Charlton Athletic v Chelsea online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP.

Listen to Charlton Athletic v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

