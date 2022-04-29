Brentford triumphed in the showpiece play-off final last season to earn a place in the Premier League, who will join them in 2022/23?

The Championship season draws to a close this weekend with a full slate of simultaneous matches set to determine the play-off contenders.

Teams have either two or three matches left to play this season, with Fulham the only team confirmed for promotion so far.

Bournemouth sit second in the table, three points clear of Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield. Luton Town's remarkable rise continues as they sit in fifth with a cushion.

Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Millwall all remain in contention to gate-crash the top six as the season draws to an inevitably frantic finale.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the Championship play-offs including dates, kick-off times and how to watch the games live on TV.

When are the Championship play-offs?

The Championship play-off semi-finals take place on four separate dates between Friday 13th May 2022 and Tuesday 17th May 2022. You can check out the full list below.

The play-off final will take place at 4:30pm on Sunday 29th May 2022, when one team will be admitted to the Premier League for the 2022/23 season.

Championship play-off dates and TV schedule

All UK time.

First leg

Friday 13th May

6th v 3rd (7:45pm) Sky Sports TBC

Saturday 14th May

5th v 4th (3pm) Sky Sports TBC

Second leg

Monday 16th May

3rd v 6th (7:45pm) Sky Sports TBC

Tuesday 17th May

4th v 5th (7:45pm) Sky Sports TBC

Championship play-off final date

Sunday 29th May

TBC v TBC (4:30pm) Sky Sports TBC

Championship play-offs on TV and live stream

You can watch the games live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Specific channels and coverage details will be confirmed and updated in the TV schedule section above.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined, or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the matches via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

