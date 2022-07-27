ITV has signed a deal to show this season's EFL highlights across its platforms – on terrestrial TV and online – and fans will be delighted to tune in each week for the full round-up.

Championship highlights have been shaken up in 2022/23 with brand new primetime broadcasts of the latest action coming up.

The Championship is never a dull experience with a growing number of rising stars making a name for themselves in the second tier of English football before going on to set the Premier League alight.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about Championship highlights in 2022/23.

Championship highlights 2022/23 on TV

Championship highlights will be shown on ITV platforms following a new TV rights deal, starting in 2022/23.

The first broadcast will be shown on ITV4 in a primetime Saturday evening slot, followed by a later repeat on the main ITV channel. ITV Hub will also live stream the highlights online.

Presenters Hugh Woozencroft and Jules Breach will present all the coverage alongside a star-studded crop of experts and pundits to pick through the latest action.

The deal runs until 2024 and fans will be desperate to soak up as much of the action as possible across the Championship, League One and League Two.

When are Championship highlights 2022/23 on next?

The Championship highlights will be shown at 9pm each Saturday on ITV4, before a later re-run on ITV with a start time that will depend on the TV schedule.

There will be another repeat of the highlights at 9:25am every Sunday on ITV.

